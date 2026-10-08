The Department of Education (DepEd) is looking into reports of individuals allegedly using the names of senior officials to solicit money from suppliers and contractors in connection with government procurement transactions.
DepEd said Thursday it had received reports that certain individuals were contacting suppliers and contractors and invoking the names of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, the Head of the Procuring Entity (HOPE), members of the Executive Committee and other department officials to solicit or demand money.
“The Department categorically denies and condemns these representations as false, baseless, and completely unauthorized,” the advisory read.
“Neither the Secretary, the HOPE, nor any DepEd official authorizes or requires suppliers, contractors, or bidders to give money, make deposits to private accounts, or provide any payment or consideration in connection with any government contract,” it added.
DepEd urged anyone who receives such a solicitation to make no payment and preserve all available evidence, including messages and other records that could help establish the identity of those making the demands.
The department also called on those who receive such solicitations to report them immediately to DepEd and to the Philippine National Police or the National Bureau of Investigation for investigation.
The department said it would seek the investigation and prosecution of anyone who, based on sufficient evidence, is found to have fraudulently used the name of DepEd or any of its officials.
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