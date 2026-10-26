Maricel Soriano, Maris Racal shine at PMPC Star Awards

Some of Philippine cinema’s biggest names shared the spotlight as the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) celebrated outstanding achievements in filmmaking during the 42nd Star Awards for Movies, held on October 25, 2026, at the Winford Resort and Casino Manila.

It was a memorable evening for Diamond Star Maricel Soriano and actress Maris Racal, who emerged as co-winners of the Movie Actress of the Year award for their performances in In His Mother's Eyes and Sunshine, respectively.

The recognition brought together two actresses from different generations, highlighting the enduring brilliance of established screen icons alongside the remarkable rise of younger talents in Philippine cinema.

Another major highlight was the recognition of Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos-Recto, who entered the Hall of Fame for Movie Actress of the Year after accumulating more than 10 victories in the category. She became the first actress to receive the distinction, further cementing her place among the country's most celebrated performers.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta and veteran actor Rez Cortez were also honored with the Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing their invaluable contributions and enduring influence in the entertainment industry.

The tribute carried special significance as the award bears the name of the late Superstar Nora Aunor, whose extraordinary artistry continues to inspire generations of Filipino performers.

Meanwhile, acclaimed screenwriter Ricky Lee received the Hall of Fame distinction for Movie Screenwriter of the Year, celebrating his exceptional body of work and lasting contribution to Philippine storytelling.

Veteran sound engineer Albert Michael Idioma was likewise inducted into the Hall of Fame, while Alex Muhlach received the Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions behind the camera.

In the competitive categories, Nathan Studios' I'mPerfect captured the coveted Movie of the Year award, adding another achievement to the production company's growing presence in the local film industry.

Actors JC Santos and LA Santos shared the Movie Supporting Actor of the Year award for Mallari and In His Mother's Eyes, respectively.

Rising talent JM Ibarra also enjoyed a successful evening, winning New Movie Actor of the Year for Boy Kana! and sharing the Movie Loveteam of the Year recognition with Sofia Smith.

Adding to the evening's celebration of popular cinema, Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre were named Takilya King and Queen, recognizing their box-office appeal and popularity among moviegoers.

Independent filmmaking also received recognition, with Dustin Celestino earning Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year for Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan.

Beyond the trophies, the ceremony underscored the continuing evolution of Philippine cinema, where veteran artists, emerging stars, commercial entertainers and independent filmmakers all contribute to the industry's creative legacy.

Major winners and special awardees

42nd PMPC Star Awards for Movies — October 25, 2026

Major awards

Movie of the Year: I'mPerfect — Nathan Studios

Movie Actress of the Year: Maricel Soriano — In His Mother's Eyes; Maris Racal — Sunshine (tie)

Movie Supporting Actor of the Year: JC Santos — Mallari; LA Santos — In His Mother's Eyes (tie)

New Movie Actor of the Year: JM Ibarra — Boy Kana!

Movie Loveteam of the Year: JM Ibarra and Sofia Smith

Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Dustin Celestino — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan

Hall of Fame awardees

Movie Actress of the Year: Vilma Santos-Recto

Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Ricky Lee

Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: Albert Michael Idioma

Lifetime achievement and special awards

Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award: Sharon Cuneta and Rez Cortez

Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award: Alex Muhlach

Takilya King: Vice Ganda

Takilya Queen: Nadine Lustre