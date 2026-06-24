Maris Racal wins big at the 6th Pinoy Rebyu Awards

The award recognizes her work in the film as a standout performance, marking her first win in the category.

The organization's official citation reads:

"For embodying the chaotic, clashing impulses of grit, fragility, hopefulness, and defiance in playing a gymnast who must confront the harsh, informal ecology of abortion care in urban Philippines, Best Lead Performance of the 6th Pinoy Rebyu Awards goes to Maris Racal (Sunshine)."

With this win, Racal now truly belongs to the league of A-list actresses.