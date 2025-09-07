Are Enrique Gil and Franki Russell dating?

Enrique Gil and former Pinoy Big Brother Franki Russell were spotted in Bohol together, sparking a romance rumor in the process.
A content creator from Bohol, Natnat Wabe Vibes, shared photos on Facebook, which captured Gil and Franki Russell strolling in Balicasag Island in Panglao, Bohol. The two went snorkeling and turtle-watching.
In a short video, the two were seen descending in a spiral staircase.
It is a big wonder to the fans why Gil and Russell were together on the island.
Both have come from failed relationships, Gil with Liza Soberano and Russell with Diego Loyzaga.
Maris Racal continues journey in action
Maris Racal is not about to trail off the high-octane action scenes as she is thrusted into slambang action as the newest entrant to Batang Quiapo.
Racal plays a policewoman named Ponggay, a free graduate who is “very optimistic, idealist and is hungry for a change.”
“We have shot extreme action scenes here. It’s good that my knowledge about doing action scenes is still fresh as I came from my previous teleserye, Incognito,” Racal said.
When asked if she’s willing to dabble in fight scenes in her underwear as she did in Incognito, Racal let out an impish grin, gesturing that she can do it by just holding on to her breast while fighting. Of course, she said it in jest.
A-lister nearly caused actress to switch network
A network actress nearly left her home studio out of insecurity to a fellow actress who jumped ship and joined the network she was working for years.
When the A-lister made the ober-the-bakod act, the actress was relegated to the sidelines as the new entrant was given priority and was pitched big projects.
With this, the homegrown actress felt she was no longer the most important possession that she was prior to the A-lister’s arrival in the network. With this, she made a big move by asking her manager to negotiate a contract with the rival network. But the negotiation fell through and the actress was left with no choice but to stay in her original network.
Now, the actress is given a series of her own. And the A-lister? Well, her contract has not been renewed as all her series were big time flops.