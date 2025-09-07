Are Enrique Gil and Franki Russell dating?

Enrique Gil and former Pinoy Big Brother Franki Russell were spotted in Bohol together, sparking a romance rumor in the process.

A content creator from Bohol, Natnat Wabe Vibes, shared photos on Facebook, which captured Gil and Franki Russell strolling in Balicasag Island in Panglao, Bohol. The two went snorkeling and turtle-watching.

In a short video, the two were seen descending in a spiral staircase.

It is a big wonder to the fans why Gil and Russell were together on the island.

Both have come from failed relationships, Gil with Liza Soberano and Russell with Diego Loyzaga.