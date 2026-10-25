Archbishop Villegas urges gov’t to stand firm on West Philippine Sea

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas on Sunday, 25 October, urged the government never to give up the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Villegas stated in his pastoral message: “I ask the government to be firm and unyielding about what is lawfully ours and rightfully our people’s without provoking hostilities, but without cowering, however, in the face of the threat.”

“Defending it is taking the side of the people whom God has favored by the gift of the sea,” the prelate pointed out.

Villegas reminded the public that the WPS is “God’s gift to His people” and that its resources come from “the Creator’s munificence and generosity.”

“The sea was what supported the humble fisherfolk of Archbishop of Lingayen Dagupan and the Dioceses of Iba and Alaminos,” he said.

“Its resources and wealth gave them and their family security,” added the prelate, who noted that fisherfolk in these places have never been greedy nor rapacious.

However, the archbishop lamented that China has made it difficult for fisherfolk in Pangasinan and Zambales to make a living, placing their future and that of their children in jeopardy.

“Do not forget the poor,” Villegas told the government.