Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Marcos administration has no intention of severing ties with Beijing, emphasizing that trade and investment cooperation can continue alongside efforts to defend Philippine sovereignty.

Malacañang on Tuesday, 13 October, assured that the Philippines would maintain diplomatic and economic relations with China despite mounting political tensions and continuing disputes in the West Philippine Sea.

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“There is no prohibition on dealing with China in relation to trade and investment. Alam naman natin iyan. And we are also dealing with China in a very diplomatic manner,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

She stressed that maintaining bilateral relations remains important to the country's economic interests.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pakikipag-ugnayan natin sa China dahil nais din natin magpatuloy din iyong trade and investment natin sa bansang China,” Castro said.

Asked about the Chinese Embassy's criticism of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. over the suspension of direct military communication channels between the two countries, Castro referred the matter to the defense chief.

Her remarks came amid renewed scrutiny of Philippine-China relations following allegations presented during Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial that companies linked to Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, received funds from Chinese and Hong Kong sources.

The transactions remain subject to scrutiny, and their alleged connection to unlawful activities has not been established.

Tensions have also persisted in the West Philippine Sea, where Chinese Coast Guard vessels allegedly obstructed a Philippine Coast Guard medical evacuation operation involving a Navy sailor stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal on 8 October.

Despite these developments, Castro emphasized that diplomatic engagement and economic cooperation with China remain separate from the Philippines' obligation to protect its territorial integrity and sovereign rights.

The Palace maintained that the administration would continue pursuing bilateral cooperation without compromising national interests.