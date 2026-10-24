The next 007? Bond race narrows to three contenders

The next James Bond may soon have a face.

After months of speculation, the search for Daniel Craig’s successor has reportedly narrowed down to three names: Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor.

Lowden, known for Slow Horses and Dunkirk, brings a combination of dramatic weight and understated intensity. His performances often lean toward complex, emotionally layered characters, qualities that could continue the more grounded and vulnerable version of Bond introduced during Craig’s tenure.

Turner, who starred in Masters of the Air and The Boys in the Boat, offers a more traditional leading-man appeal. With his classic screen presence, charm and experience carrying large-scale productions, he fits the image of a Bond who can balance action, sophistication and charisma.

O’Connor, meanwhile, brings a different kind of appeal. The Emmy-winning actor, best known for The Crown and Challengers, has built a reputation for transforming into deeply human and unpredictable characters. His casting could signal a more character-driven interpretation of the spy, focusing on Bond’s inner conflicts as much as his missions.