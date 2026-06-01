Dua Lipa, Callum Turner celebrate intimate marriage

For the occasion, Lipa stepped away from the traditional bridal look and embraced a modern fashion statement. The Grammy-winning artist wore an elegant Schiaprelli ivory ensemble featuring a tailored jacket paired with a matching skirt. She accessorized the look with gloves, high heels, eye-catching jewelry, and a dramatic hat, creating a sophisticated appearance that quickly sparked discussion among fashion enthusiasts.

Turner complemented his bride’s contemporary style with a classic navy suit. The actor opted for a timeless look, allowing the focus to remain on the celebration rather than elaborate fashion choices.

Reports suggest that the London ceremony may be just the beginning of their celebrations. The couple is said to be planning a larger gathering in Sicily, Italy, where additional relatives, friends, and celebrity guests could join them in commemorating the occasion.