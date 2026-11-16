Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond

Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the next James Bond, becoming the seventh actor to portray the iconic British secret agent in the long-running 007 film franchise. The announcement ends years of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig as cinema’s most famous spy.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Pattinson’s casting on Monday, introducing the British actor as the new face of Agent 007 for the franchise’s 26th film through an Instagram reel with the caption “007 identity confirmed.“

The movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay by Steven Knight, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.

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Pattinson inherits the role from Craig, whose five-film tenure concluded with No Time to Die in 2021. His casting also marks the first Bond actor to be chosen since Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control of the franchise.

Seven decades of Bond

Pattinson joins an exclusive club of actors who have portrayed Ian Fleming’s master spy on the big screen.

Sean Connery was the first official James Bond, launching the franchise with Dr. No in 1962. His suave yet tough portrayal established many of the character’s defining traits and made Bond a global cultural icon.

George Lazenby succeeded Connery in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Although he appeared in only one official Bond film, his performance has since earned greater appreciation among fans.

Roger Moore then enjoyed the longest run in the role, starring in seven films between 1973’s Live and Let Die and 1985’s A View to a Kill. Moore’s Bond became known for his charm, wit and lighter approach to the character.

Timothy Dalton followed with a grittier and more serious interpretation in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989), bringing Fleming’s literary Bond closer to the screen.

Pierce Brosnan revitalized the franchise in the 1990s, beginning with GoldenEye in 1995. His four-film run balanced classic Bond sophistication with modern blockbuster action.

Craig ushered in a new era with Casino Royale in 2006, portraying a more emotionally complex and physically vulnerable 007 across five films, including Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die. His final outing concluded with Bond’s unprecedented on-screen death.

A new era for 007