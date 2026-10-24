Nov. 12 declared special holiday in Gumaca, Quezon

Gumaca Town Hall in Quezon province, where 12 November 2026 has been declared a special non-working holiday to commemorate the municipality’s 444th founding anniversary.

GUMACA, Quezon — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared 12 November 2026 a special non-working holiday in Gumaca, Quezon, in celebration of the municipality’s 444th founding anniversary.

The declaration was made through Proclamation No. 1486, signed on 19 October 2026 by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto under the authority of the President.

The proclamation gives residents an opportunity to participate in activities commemorating the municipality’s founding anniversary.

The special non-working holiday applies only to Gumaca and does not cover the entire province of Quezon.

Government offices, businesses and other establishments in the municipality will be subject to applicable regulations governing special non-working holidays.