4 PAF pilots killed in Batangas midair collision

Four Philippine Air Force (PAF) pilots were killed when two SF-260 aircraft collided midair during a training flight at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas, on Friday afternoon.

The PAF confirmed that the collision occurred at 3:51 p.m., causing both aircraft to crash within the air base.

PAF spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said response teams were immediately deployed to secure the area and assess the situation.

“Immediate response measures were activated upon the occurrence of the incident. Our primary priority remains the safety and welfare of the personnel involved, as well as the individuals within the vicinity of the incident site,” Capinguian said.

In a statement sent to the Daily Tribune, the PAF mourned the deaths of the four pilots.

"Both aircraft went down within the base perimeter, with no other casualties reported," the PAF statement read.

"An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, while all SF-260 aircraft have been temporarily grounded as a precautionary measure," it added.

The PAF said it honors "the service and sacrifice of our fallen aviators and is coordinating with their bereaved families to provide necessary assistance."