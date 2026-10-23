Swift police response leads to arrest of Antipolo security officer over wife’s killing

The Philippine National Police (PNP) commended the swift response of local police following the arrest of a provincial government security officer who allegedly shot his wife dead outside the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

PNP chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday directed concerned police units to build a strong case based on physical evidence, forensic findings, and witness accounts to ensure that justice is served.

“We commend the responding police officers for their prompt action that led to the suspect’s arrest. Our priority now is to ensure a thorough investigation, preserve all available evidence, and pursue justice for the victim in accordance with the law,” Nartatez said.

The directive is in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s instruction, through the guidance of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are held accountable regardless of status or position.

Initial reports showed that the suspect, a member of the Rizal Provincial Government Security Group, allegedly shot his wife multiple times in front of the Ynares Center in Barangay San Roque at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, 22 October.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. Police said the couple had earlier met at the Human Resources Office to discuss financial support arrangements for their children before the incident.

Personnel of the Antipolo Component City Police Station, working with members of the Rizal Provincial Government Security Group, responded to the shooting, arrested the suspect, and recovered the firearm allegedly used in the attack.

“A firearm entrusted for security must never become an instrument of violence against the very people we are duty-bound to protect. We will support a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding this incident and strengthen accountability in the responsible handling of firearms,” Nartatez stressed.

The PNP chief also assured the victim’s family of the organization’s commitment to justice and due process.