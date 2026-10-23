Fail fast, scale faster: AI investment key to business competitiveness
BORACAY– Despite economic challenges in the Philippines and a slowdown in business activity, VST ECS Phils., Inc. President & CEO Jimmy Go said the information technology (IT) sector continues to sustain growth as companies increasingly recognize technology as a key competitive advantage.
Speaking during the media briefing of VSTECS CXO Tech Summit 2026, Go highlighted the importance of investing in IT and artificial intelligence (AI) to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving business environment.
“I think IT has been able to sustain growth all because IT now is a competitive advantage,” Go said.
He warned that companies that fail to embrace these technologies risk losing their edge over competitors. “If a company doesn’t invest in IT, then you will be losing your competitive advantage,” he said.
Go also shared how his company is adopting AI, including investment in an H200 AI server for internal use and implementation while also upgrading its Oracle system to incorporate built-in AI capabilities, reflecting the growing integration of AI into business applications.
As more systems and applications adopt AI features, Go stressed that businesses must be proactive in exploring and implementing the technology rather than waiting for it to become fully established.
“We cannot wait for AI to stabilize,” he said, urging companies to assess strategic risks and invest in AI solutions.
According to Go, delaying adoption could allow competitors to gain an advantage, making AI investment increasingly essential for long-term business growth and competitiveness.