Synology taps VST ECS to boost data infrastructure access in Phl

Synology Inc., a global leader in network-attached storage (NAS), data protection, and hybrid cloud solutions, has named VST ECS Phils., Inc. as its official distribution partner in the Philippines, strengthening its push to expand in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital markets.

The move highlights Synology’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of secure, scalable, and high-performance data solutions in the country, where industries are rapidly digitizing but also facing challenges in managing, protecting, and scaling their IT infrastructure.

Under the partnership, VST ECS will distribute Synology’s full suite of offerings, from NAS and enterprise-grade backup and recovery systems to surveillance solutions and productivity tools. These solutions are designed to help Philippine organizations streamline IT operations, bolster data security, and support hybrid cloud adoption.

“We’re excited to strengthen Synology’s footprint in the Philippines through this partnership with VST ECS,” said Claire Huang, Synology’s Country Manager for the Philippines.

“With their extensive distribution network and deep local expertise, we expect connections with more organizations, accelerated market growth, and increased delivery of enterprise-grade data solutions to the vast market.”

Thachawan Chinchanakarn, ASEAN Regional Sales Manager at Synology, added that the partnership underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the Philippines’ digital economy.

“Our collaboration with VST ECS reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting the Philippines’ digital growth,” she said.

“Together, we aim to empower organizations of all sizes with reliable, innovative, and future-ready IT solutions that strengthen the country’s technological capabilities and accelerate its digital transformation.”

For VST ECS, the tie-up is expected to expand its already extensive ICT distribution portfolio, giving local enterprises broader access to enterprise-grade technologies.

“Our partnership with Synology allows us to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions that simplify data management, enhance protection, and support seamless hybrid cloud adoption,” said Jimmy Go, President and CEO of VST ECS Phils., Inc.