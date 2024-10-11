Sunra to light up Philippine EV Summit

Sunra Philippines is gearing up for a standout performance at the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS), taking place from 24 to 26 October at the SMX Convention Center in Manila.

Organized by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), this summit is a pivotal platform for industry leaders to share insights, unveil innovations and reinforce their commitment to sustainable transportation.

Founded in Beijing, Sunra has rapidly become a global powerhouse in the electric vehicle market, operating in over 100 regions and boasting an impressive annual gross production value of $21.2 billion.

The company is raising the bar in the electric two-wheeler sector with a diverse range of products that emphasize cutting-edge technology, durability and modern design.

At this year’s summit, Sunra will showcase its innovative lineup of electric motorcycles, crafted to meet the demands of today’s urban commuter.

Attendees can expect to see models that merge high performance with environmental responsibility, making them an ideal choice for efficient and eco-friendly transportation.

Showcase of upcoming models: Sunra will present a collection of sleek e-motorcycles designed for urban mobility, fusing style, technology and sustainability.

Actual test drives: Visitors will have the chance to experience Sunra’s electric vehicles first-hand, feeling the smooth, quiet ride and impressive performance that set the brand apart.

Sustainability Insights: Engage with industry experts and government officials to discuss the future of e-mobility in the Philippines, the role of electric vehicles in reducing carbon footprints and the incentives available for EV adoption.

In the Philippines, SUNRA is distributed by VST ECS Philippines Inc., the country’s leading ICT distributor, which has played a crucial role in making Sunra’s products accessible nationwide through its extensive distribution network.

For more information, visit Sunra at the 12th PEVS or reach out to SUNRA Philippines at sunraphilippines@msi-ecs.com.ph.