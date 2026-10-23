25 arrested in Bulacan police's intensified manhunt operations; top MWPs among those apprehended

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Twenty-five individuals, including several high-priority fugitives, have been arrested across Bulacan following synchronized warrant implementation operations conducted provincewide, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said Thursday.



The operations were carried out on 22 October, acting on directives from PRO3 Regional Director PBGen Jess B. Mendez. Police teams served arrest warrants for a wide range of offenses — from illegal drugs, firearms possession, and robbery to homicide, rape through sexual assault, and other criminal cases.



Among those captured were the Top 4 Most Wanted Person at the city level in San Jose del Monte, arrested by the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company in Barangay Minuyan Proper at 11:00 p.m. over unlawful possession of firearms; and the Top 5 Most Wanted Person at the municipal level in San Rafael, a 75-year-old man taken into custody in Barangay Sampaloc at noon in connection with a rape case.