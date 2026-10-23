25 arrested in Bulacan police's intensified manhunt operations; top MWPs among those apprehended
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Twenty-five individuals, including several high-priority fugitives, have been arrested across Bulacan following synchronized warrant implementation operations conducted provincewide, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said Thursday.
The operations were carried out on 22 October, acting on directives from PRO3 Regional Director PBGen Jess B. Mendez. Police teams served arrest warrants for a wide range of offenses — from illegal drugs, firearms possession, and robbery to homicide, rape through sexual assault, and other criminal cases.
Among those captured were the Top 4 Most Wanted Person at the city level in San Jose del Monte, arrested by the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company in Barangay Minuyan Proper at 11:00 p.m. over unlawful possession of firearms; and the Top 5 Most Wanted Person at the municipal level in San Rafael, a 75-year-old man taken into custody in Barangay Sampaloc at noon in connection with a rape case.
All arrested individuals are undergoing proper documentation and will be presented before the appropriate courts in accordance with legal procedures.
"Our intensified operations will continue to ensure that all law violators are held accountable," said Acting Provincial Director Colonel Jay B. Baybayan. "The Bulacan police remain committed to safeguarding the peace and security of every citizen."
Residents with information on any wanted person are encouraged to report directly to the nearest police station.
"Community cooperation remains vital in maintaining peace and order across the province," Baybayan said.