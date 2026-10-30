The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has turned over 190 housing units to the local government of Caoayan, Ilocos Sur, for families displaced by a powerful earthquake and a series of typhoons that struck Region 1 in 2022.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the turnover of the house-and-lot units at the Caoayan Resettlement Project in Barangay Villamar on 29 October, describing the development as the fulfillment of the government’s commitment to affected families.

“After the powerful earthquake destroyed many homes, the DHSUD immediately planned the relocation of affected families, including those living in danger zones. Today, we have fulfilled that plan in partnership with various government agencies,” Aliling said.

“In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., our fellow Filipinos will now be transferred to more decent and safer permanent shelters,” he added.

The project was funded through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, with DHSUD serving as the lead implementing agency of the National Shelter Cluster. Beneficiaries include families whose homes were totally damaged by the magnitude 7 earthquake and typhoons, as well as those living in high-risk areas.

“Relocating families from hazard-prone areas to a safer environment was the main goal of this project. Our efforts also include ensuring access to basic services, public facilities, and opportunities for socio-economic development,” Aliling said.

“We want to prevent them from experiencing the same hardships again, which is why the DHSUD ensured that these housing units are safe. We moved them away from danger so they can live better lives continuously and without fear,” he added.

Aliling said the project supports the administration’s goal of building inclusive, sustainable and disaster-resilient communities.

DHSUD Regional Office 1, headed by Director Eleador Balgos, was tasked with ensuring that the resettlement community has access to basic services and facilities under the Ilocos Region Rehabilitation and Recovery Program.