Ejae marries longtime producer-partner Samuel Kim in Seoul

Singer-songwriter Ejae has tied the knot with longtime partner and music producer Samuel Kim in a wedding that celebrated both love and heritage in Seoul, South Korea.

According to Vogue Weddings, the couple’s relationship began in 2017 after a mutual friend introduced them for a songwriting session at Kim’s home studio. While they initially worked together professionally, their connection grew beyond music after Kim eventually confessed his feelings.

The pair have been together ever since.

The newlyweds in Hanbok. Photograph courtesy of IG/Ejae

For their wedding, Ejae and Kim chose Seoul, allowing them to incorporate Korean traditions throughout the celebration. Festivities began with a Paebaek, a traditional Korean wedding ceremony, followed by a welcome party featuring Korean fusion cuisine.

The couple exchanged vows on 17 October at a venue with deep personal meaning for the bride.

“My grandparents lived in the house at the venue when I was a little girl,” Ejae shared with Vogue Weddings.