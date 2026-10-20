The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered intensified intelligence operations against the manufacture, distribution and use of fake identification cards for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the directive Tuesday, 20 October, following concerns raised by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over discrepancies in PWD registration figures.

According to figures cited by the DOJ, approximately 2.8 million Filipinos are registered as PWDs, while an estimated 8.5 million people reportedly use PWD IDs to claim benefits and privileges.

The figures indicate a discrepancy of about 5.7 million, although authorities have yet to establish how many IDs are fraudulent.

Nartatez directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to identify individuals and syndicates allegedly producing and distributing counterfeit IDs.

“These fraudulent schemes disrupt legitimate transactions and undermine the public's trust in government services designated for our persons with disabilities,” Nartatez said.

He said the PNP would strengthen coordination with government agencies to track those behind the scheme.

Individuals found manufacturing, distributing or knowingly using fraudulent IDs could face falsification or estafa charges, depending on the circumstances.

“There are existing laws that will sanction individuals or groups behind this scheme, including those using these fake PWD IDs at the expense of legitimate beneficiaries,” Nartatez said.