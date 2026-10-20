Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo was among the special personalities who witnessed Regine Velasquez-Alcasid’s historic “Finale” concert series at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, adding a meaningful touch to the Asia’s Songbird’s celebration of four decades in the music industry.

Although she was not part of the star-studded performances, Sarah’s presence became a heartwarming highlight after a video showing her enjoying the concert circulated on social media.

Accompanied by her husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah watched the musical spectacle from a private suite, choosing to enjoy the evening away from the attention of the audience.

For longtime followers of the two music icons, the moment carried special significance, considering the important role Regine played in Sarah’s journey to stardom.

It was in 2002 when a 14-year-old Sarah captured the attention of Filipino audiences after winning the grand championship of “Star for a Night,” the television singing competition hosted by Regine.

That victory opened countless opportunities for the young singer, eventually establishing her as one of the country’s biggest recording artists and concert performers.

What began as a connection between a television host and a promising young contestant eventually developed into a lasting friendship built on admiration, encouragement, and their passion for music.

Over the years, Regine has openly expressed her affection for Sarah, whom she regards with almost maternal warmth. Their professional relationship has also produced memorable musical collaborations, including their highly acclaimed “Unified” concert in 2020.

Both artists have since established their own remarkable legacies in Philippine entertainment, earning recognition for their vocal abilities, successful concerts, and contributions to Original Pilipino Music.

Regine’s three-night, sold-out “Finale” production marked her 40th anniversary in show business, bringing together generations of fans who have followed her extraordinary musical career.

For Sarah, attending the concert was more than an opportunity to enjoy an evening of music. It was also a chance to celebrate the achievements of an artist who witnessed the beginning of her own success story.

And while thousands of concertgoers applauded Regine’s performances, one of the country’s most admired singers was quietly cheering for her from the audience.