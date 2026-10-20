State witness and former DPWH District Engineer Henry Alcantara was called as a witness in the ongoing bail hearings against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez at the Sandiganbayan Third Division on Tuesday, 20 October.

Duraboxes were the initial container of choice for former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) District Engineer Henry Alcantara when delivering infrastructure kickbacks before switching to suitcases in view of durability.

Alcantara testified before the Sandiganbayan Third Division that he used the plastic boxes during his first three deliveries to former congressman Zaldy Co.

Each box allegedly contained between P30 million to P40 million depending on the size of the container, with the actual amounts indicated on a post-it note on the boxes.

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The witness said that the reason for him later using suitcases instead was based on the request of Co who allegedly told him that duraboxes’ handles easily broke.

He said that the switch occurred some time in 2023, along the time that the former congressman had reportedly changed the address where he received the kickbacks.

During initial deliveries in 2022, Alcantara said that he delivered to Shangri-La in Taguig, where he would meet with John Paul Estrada–one of Co’s staff.

Subsequent deliveries would allegedly be made to the residence of the former lawmaker at Valle Verde in Pasig.

Alcantara’s testimony formed part of the prosecution’s case in the ongoing bail hearings against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez for the case of plunder, a case where Co is also implicated as one of the accused.

George Orbillo, one of the alleged bagmen of former congressman Zaldy Co, brought a black durabox to the Sandiganbayan Third Division as he was called to testify in the bail hearing of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez last 15 October. Jerod Orcullo

An earlier witness from prosecutors, George Orbillo, had made a similar testimony pertaining to how cash was delivered to Co through the use of duraboxes.

Orbillo would even bring one of the plastic boxes that were used for the transactions to the anti-graft court, stating that he had asked for the box from his former boss for his personal belongings.