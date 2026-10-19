IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara is set to issue guidelines for schools nationwide to implement El Niño protocols, ensuring learner safety, flexible learning, and uninterrupted school-feeding services for School Year 2026–2027. The policy introduces the 4H framework comprising Hayo, Hinay, Hinga, Hinto to give school heads the practical flexibility to manage localized climate disruptions and extreme heat conditions without placing any out-of-pocket costs on families.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is preparing a four-level response system that will allow schools to modify class schedules, reduce academic requirements or suspend academic activities depending on the severity of extreme heat and water shortages as a potentially strong El Niño threatens to disrupt classes.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara is set to issue guidelines for School Year 2026–2027 following an advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on potentially strong to very strong El Niño conditions that could peak before the end of 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027.

“We must prepare early to protect learners and keep education services going despite climate-related disruptions,” Angara said.

The guidelines will establish a four-level framework — Hayo, Hinay, Hinga and Hinto — to guide schools and community learning centers in responding to local conditions.

Under Hayo, face-to-face classes will continue with precautions such as scheduled water breaks, moving outdoor activities to cooler hours or shaded areas, and allowing flexible attire.

At the Hinay level, schools may adopt modified class days alongside structured home-based or hybrid learning. Under Hinga, academic demands will be substantially reduced, with schools relying on supplementary learning materials and short literacy and numeracy activities.

At the Hinto level, academic activities will be suspended when heat index conditions become unsafe. Schools will maintain essential communication, safety checks and psychosocial support referrals.

“We are giving our school heads and division superintendents the practical flexibility to exercise sound judgment based on actual ground conditions, classroom ventilation, and water availability,” Angara said.

The guidelines will require schools to assess water supply, classroom heat, electricity reliability and fire hazards. Schools must also prepare contingency menus for feeding programs, maintain stocks of shelf-stable food and coordinate food sourcing with local government units and agricultural cooperatives.

The guidelines will likewise allow teachers and learners to wear light, breathable clothing, including official DepEd collared shirts and physical education uniforms. Schools must monitor classroom temperatures and humidity and maintain cross-ventilation.

Better classroom ventilation

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) earlier urged DepEd to consider shortening class hours during periods of extreme heat, saying changes to school uniform rules alone would not address the problem as the country braces for a potentially severe El Niño.

In a statement on Monday, the group acknowledged Education Secretary Sonny Angara’s recognition that adjustments, including allowing students to wear sandos, may be necessary. However, it said schools must await a formal DepEd policy clarifying uniform rules for both learners and teachers.

“The issue must not be reduced to what learners and teachers are allowed to wear. The fundamental concern is whether our schools can provide safe, healthy and conducive learning environments despite the effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions,” the group said.