PDEA: 63 public transport workers test positive for drugs during Undas drive

PDEA reports that 63 public transport drivers and conductors tested positive for illegal drugs during its Undas 2026 Oplan Harabas campaign, down 12.5% from 2025.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday reported that 63 drivers and conductors tested positive for illegal drug use during its nationwide “Oplan Harabas” campaign for Undas 2026, a 12.5 percent decline from the 2025 figure.

PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said the individuals were among the 5,479 drivers and conductors who underwent surprise drug testing from 26 to 31 October 2026 to ensure the safety of commuters traveling to the provinces for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Nerez said 62 of the 63 drug-positive individuals tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, while one tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana.

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Those who tested positive for shabu included 29 tricycle drivers, 10 jeepney drivers, seven bus drivers, five van drivers, four taxi drivers, four conductors, two truck drivers and one multicab driver. The lone THC-positive individual was a tricycle driver.

Nerez said the decline from 72 drug-positive drivers and conductors recorded last year reflects progress made by the PDEA and partner agencies, including the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), in addressing illegal drug use among public transport workers.

In 2025, a total of 5,909 drivers and conductors were tested, with 72 yielding positive results — 69 for shabu and three for THC.

PDEA regional offices reported the highest number of drug-positive public transport workers in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), with 22 out of 1,215 tested.

This was followed by Region 4A (CALABARZON), with 10 positives — nine for shabu and one for THC — out of 700 tested; Region 7 (Central Visayas), with eight out of 437; and Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), with five out of 106.

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Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 6 (Western Visayas) and 8 (Eastern Visayas) recorded two positive cases each, while the National Capital Region and Regions 1 (Ilocos), 3 (Central Luzon), 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) and 13 (CARAGA) reported one case each, all positive for shabu.