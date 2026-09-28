Fewer bus trips hit PITX passengers
Passengers bound to provinces are seen with heavy baggages at the Parañaque Intergrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on September 28 as fewer buses operate due to high oil price. l Zedrich Xylak Madrid
Passengers bound to provinces are seen with heavy baggages at the Parañaque Intergrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on September 28 as fewer buses operate due to high oil price. l Zedrich Xylak Madrid
A traditional dish called zongzi is served during China’s Dragon Boat Festival, which falls in June. It is a rice…
Divina credited the firm’s achievements to its members, thanking them for their ‘hard work, dedication, teamwork, and…
‘Sec. Vince Dizon, please explain how this finding of your own team should not be flagged as a ghost project in Taguig.’