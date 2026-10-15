Under Memorandum Circular No. 2026-054, LGUs must conduct regular random inspections of commercial establishments, including high-rise buildings when applicable, to prevent banned Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), internet gaming licensees (IGLs) and scam hubs from operating under legitimate business permits.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered local government units (LGUs) to tighten business permit inspections and certify annually that no illegal offshore gaming operations or scam hubs are operating within their jurisdictions.

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The directive strengthens the implementation of Republic Act No. 12312, or the Anti-POGO Act of 2025, which prohibits offshore gaming operations nationwide.

The DILG is a member of the Administrative Oversight Committee tasked with monitoring the law's implementation.

Under the circular, LGUs must document establishments whose business permits were previously revoked, as well as properties formerly occupied by POGOs, IGLs and scam hubs.

Local officials must also maintain records of anti-POGO operations and their results.

Annual certification required

Beginning 15 January 2027, all LGUs must submit notarized certifications to their respective DILG regional offices confirming the absence of illegal offshore gaming operations and scam hubs in their jurisdictions.

The certification must be submitted by 15 January every succeeding year.

LGUs that discover such operations must immediately submit a special report to their respective DILG regional directors.

The department also directed local governments to strengthen coordination with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and other law enforcement agencies.

The coordinated effort aims to identify clandestine offshore gaming operations that may be concealing their activities behind legitimate businesses.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have also been directed to assist local chief executives in investigating suspected illegal activities, closing unauthorized establishments and apprehending individuals involved in unlawful operations.

Joint investigations, intelligence-sharing and coordinated enforcement operations will form part of the government's expanded crackdown.

The DILG said the measures aim to strengthen local accountability and prevent banned offshore gaming operations from resurfacing in communities despite the nationwide prohibition.