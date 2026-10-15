The latest regional inflation figures were presented during a press conference at the PSA Regional Statistical Services Office II in Carig Sur, Tuguegarao City.

Inflation in Cagayan Valley accelerated to 7.2% in September 2026, with rice, gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), electricity and rental costs among the major contributors to rising consumer prices, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

Rice prices surge 24.1% as housing and utility costs add pressure on low-income households

The briefing also tackled preparations for the possible effects of El Niño on agricultural production, food supply and commodity prices, particularly the potential impact on household expenses and vulnerable sectors.

Authorities highlighted the importance of preparing for possible disruptions to food production and supply that could put additional pressure on consumer prices and household budgets.

PSA Region 2 Regional Director Engr. Girme M. Bayucan presented the regional inflation report, while Chief Statistical Specialist Cristeta M. Retoma discussed the inflation situation in Cagayan province.

Senior Statistical Specialist Juvy S. Agbayani also presented the latest employment data for the region.

The PSA's September report provides an update on price movements in Cagayan Valley as authorities assess potential economic pressures, including those that may arise from El Niño.