Cagayan Valley’s 5th most wanted arrested in Isabela

The arrest was carried out by the tracker team of the Cauayan City Police Station, with assistance from the Isabela Provincial Highway Patrol Team, the provincial police intelligence unit, and the Regional Intelligence Unit 2.

The suspect, identified by police as alias “Reynaldo,” 28, a construction worker and resident of San Agustin, Isabela, was arrested at around 1 p.m. in Barangay San Francisco, Cauayan City, according to the Police Regional Office 2 (PRO 2).

Police arrested the Cagayan Valley region’s fifth most wanted person in Cauayan City on Thursday, 15 October, over multiple charges involving alleged sexual offenses against a minor.

Police arrested four wanted persons in separate operations in Pangasinan on 16 September 2026, including a man identified as the province’s…

Police said the suspect was apprehended by virtue of a warrant issued on 26 August 2026 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 49 in Cauayan City.

He faces charges of acts of lasciviousness in relation to Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act; four counts of statutory rape; and three counts of rape by sexual assault under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code.

The court recommended bail of ₱108,000 for the acts of lasciviousness charge, while no bail was recommended for the four counts of statutory rape and three counts of rape by sexual assault.

PRO 2 Regional Director PBGen Mariano C. Rodriguez said the arrest reflected coordination among police units pursuing individuals wanted for serious offenses.

He also directed police to continue efforts to locate wanted persons, particularly those facing charges involving the alleged abuse and exploitation of children, while observing due process and the rights of the accused.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Cauayan City Police Station pending his turnover to the issuing court for further proceedings.