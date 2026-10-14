ORMECO flags power issues ahead of assembly

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro — The Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (ORMECO) discussed electricity supply conditions, fuel transportation requirements and consumer protection measures during a press conference on 13 October, ahead of its 44th Annual General Membership Assembly (AGMA).

ORMECO General Manager Humphrey A. Dolor presented updates on power distribution concerns, including the availability of fuel for generating plants and the implementation of electricity consumer protection measures.

Dolor explained that electricity distribution and power generation involve separate entities, with ORMECO responsible for delivering electricity to consumers while power providers operate generating facilities.

The discussion also covered the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UCME), a mechanism intended to support electricity supply in missionary electrification areas.

Fuel transportation was among the operational concerns raised during the briefing, particularly the availability of vessels authorized to carry petroleum products used by diesel-powered generating plants.

Dolor also discussed consumer protection measures under Executive Order No. 110 and the corresponding Energy Regulatory Commission advisory concerning electricity disconnections and payment arrangements.

The measures include temporary disconnection protection for eligible residential consumers and payment options subject to applicable regulatory conditions.

Meanwhile, ORMECO announced a series of membership assemblies beginning on 15 November at the Bulalacao Municipal Gym.

The schedule presented during the briefing includes Mansalay on 16 November, Roxas on 17 November, Bongabong on 18 November, Bansud on 19 November, Gloria on 20 November and Pinamalayan on 21 November.

Meetings are also listed for Victoria on 1 December, Naujan on 2 December, Puerto Galera on 3 December and the Bulwagan Panlalawigan in Calapan City on 4 December.

A 30 November schedule for Socorro was also included in the circulated information, subject to confirmation.

The assembly will provide member-consumer-owners with an opportunity to review the cooperative's financial and operational performance, electricity supply conditions and proposed development programs.

Among the topics identified for discussion are electricity rates, potential renewable energy developments involving hydroelectric and solar power, and improvements in consumer services through ORMEConnect.

The annual gathering will also allow members to raise service concerns, seek clarification on cooperative policies and participate in discussions on future programs.

ORMECO's planned assemblies form part of its annual engagement with member-consumer-owners on matters affecting electricity distribution and cooperative operations in Oriental Mindoro.