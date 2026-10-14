‘Machong Chismisan’ host apologizes over Josh Aquino remark

Following public backlash over an insensitive remark about Kris Aquino’s son Josh Aquino, Makoy Pare, one of the hosts of the “Machong Chismisan” podcast, issued an apology online.

“We have taken down the Season 29 Episode 20 published October 05, 2026,” he initially wrote.

Makoy explained that “since 2014, ‘Machong Chismisan’ has been a comedy podcast where hosts and guests are encouraged to speak freely with the ultimate goal of making each other and those who are listening laugh.”

He acknowledged, however, that “not all jokes or statements mentioned in every episode are funny, or are necessarily true.”

Nevertheless, Makoy stressed that the podcast never intended to “malign or punch down for the sake of likes or views, nor to raise ourselves to be a platform where the people speaking are always correct, or always funny.”