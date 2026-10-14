Filipino designers, artisans and manufacturers are showcasing locally made home, fashion and lifestyle products for international markets as Manila FAME 2026 opens its 74th edition under the theme “Bloom.”

The 74th edition of Manila FAME returns on October 15–17, 2026, showcasing hundreds of original Filipino home, fashion, and lifestyle…

This initiative transcends traditional trade promotion to establish a permanent vanguard for Filipino wearable art while securing critical…

The three-day export trade show, organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), runs from 15 to 17 October at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City. The event was attended by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque underscored the economic and cultural value of the country’s creative sector, saying, “our creative industries generate a cultural currency that draws the world to our shores.”

CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo said this year’s showcase highlights the growth of the Philippine home, fashion and lifestyle industries, bringing Filipino craftsmanship and design to global buyers.

“What makes this upcoming edition truly special is how it aligns grassroots Filipino artistry with global market readiness. We are not just showcasing beautiful objects; we are nurturing an ecosystem where our artisan communities can flourish sustainably on the international stage,” Ocampo said.

Around 400 Philippine manufacturers and brands are participating in the event, which seeks to connect local producers with international sourcing opportunities amid growing interest in sustainable materials and handcrafted products.

Under the Artisans Village program, nearly 50 regional enterprises from Bohol, Kalibo in Aklan, Tarlac and Isabela are developing new products with guidance from international experts and designers. Their work draws on regional strengths, including natural-fiber weaving, piña textiles, woodcraft and sustainable materials.

Other product development initiatives include Design Commune, where 20 participating companies developed 90 prototypes in home decor and lighting, and Home at FAME, which will present 40 furniture and lighting pieces created with 10 exhibitors.

Running alongside Manila FAME at the Philippine Trade Training Center is the Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX), which focuses on circular economy strategies, green technologies and sustainable business practices for the export sector.