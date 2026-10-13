De Claro said his immediate priorities include reviewing proposed social media restrictions for minors, strengthening online child protection and assessing the DICT's projects, budgets and procurement processes.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Social Security System president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph Montes de Claro as acting secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), while Lino Cayetano takes over as acting secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

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“Actually, the best cure for this problem is prevention pa rin. Similar to our approach in PhilHealth, pinalalakas natin yung pag-check-up ng ating mga mamamayan. Ganun din po sa IT,” De Claro said.

He also raised concerns about online grooming and nihilistic violent extremism targeting young people, describing the threat as a “clear and present danger.”

The new DICT chief promised a comprehensive review of the department's operations.

“And I assure the public that over the next three months, there should be a clear-cut plan on how we will take DICT to where it should be,” he said.

'Ghost internet' controversy

De Claro also pledged to strengthen monitoring of government-funded free Wi-Fi facilities following allegations of irregularities involving the program.

He said internet service providers must help ensure that installed routers and modems remain operational.

“We need the assistance of the provider to ensure that the gadgets installed in the different sites are working properly,” he said.

According to De Claro, the DICT has installed 12,000 free Wi-Fi sites nationwide and aims to increase the number to 20,000 by year-end.

His appointment follows the resignation of former DICT Secretary Henry Aguda amid an Ombudsman investigation into the alleged “ghost internet” controversy.

De Claro acknowledged his predecessor's efforts to expand technology access, saying Aguda had sought ways to improve digital services for Filipinos.

Cayetano takes PCO leadership

Meanwhile, Cayetano said Marcos had directed him to strengthen government communication and maintain engagement with the media and other stakeholders.

“In terms of messaging, we want to make sure that it reaches the majority of Filipinos,” Cayetano said.

He emphasized the importance of listening to public concerns while improving the delivery of government information.

“The messaging will be enhanced if we continue to listen,” he added.

Cayetano also signaled possible personnel changes at the PCO, saying he intends to bring in officials with whom he can work effectively.

Some incumbent officials may consequently be asked to submit courtesy resignations.

Cayetano, a former Taguig mayor and filmmaker, is the younger brother of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano.

He becomes the sixth communications secretary under the Marcos administration.