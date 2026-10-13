Atasha Muhlach on love, life and the one rule her parents swear by

“Ang advice niya talaga is experience. Experience is really your best teacher and to just never shortchange yourself. So, there's no shortcut in anything in life. It's a lot of hard work, but just continue to be disciplined and keep your feet grounded, and it would be okay. Observe everything,” Atasha said.

During her recent guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Atasha was asked about the advice her father had shared with her during their conversations.

Navigating the challenges of young adulthood is made easier for Atasha Muhlach, who has the guidance of her celebrity parents, actor Aga Muhlach and former beauty queen Charlene Gonzales.

The rumored romance between Atasha Muhlach and businessman Jacob Ang remains unconfirmed, as the actress declared that she is single and…

Asked about other lessons her parents had imparted, Atasha added: “Just hold on to your truth. Just hold on to the kind of person that you are. Never shortchange yourself. Never step on anyone's toes and just know that whatever you do, come in with pure intentions always because no matter what it is, as long as you have a good heart, everything will be okay.”

Aga has also encouraged his daughter to remain receptive to new experiences and lessons.

“To always keep your ears open and always be open to learning,” Atasha said, recalling her father's advice.

“Whether it be work, personal things, (he taught me) to be open to learning and to never close doors,” she added.

When it comes to love and relationships, Atasha said her mother, Charlene, offers similarly straightforward advice.

“Actually, they always tell me, if it makes you happy, then it makes you happy. Basta, mabait sila. Yun lang, as long as they have a good heart,” she said.

Atasha also made it clear that she remains single, with her career continuing to take priority.