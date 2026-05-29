Aga, Charlene celebrate 25 years of marriage with bike ride

On Instagram, Aga Muhlach shared photos from their ride as he commemorated the couple's silver anniversary. Meanwhile, Charlene Gonzalez posted a heartfelt tribute reflecting on their years together and the family they have built.

“Love you much! God is good. You are simply the best! To more inches off our sexiness,” Aga wrote, adding a touch of humor to his message.

The couple also received congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities, including Dawn Zulueta, who wrote, “Happy 25th @itsmecharleneg @agamuhlach317!! 🥂,” and Ruffa Gutierrez, who added, “Happy 25 years!!! Cheers to forever!!! 🥂🎉 @agamuhlach317 @itsmecharleneg.”

Their anniversary celebration quickly drew warm reactions online, with fans and supporters congratulating the couple as they marked 25 years of marriage.