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Aga Muhlach reels in massive catch at sea

Aga Muhlachs Big Catch
Aga Muhlachs Big Catch Aga Muhlach IG
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Aga Muhlach kicked off his day with a big win at sea, sharing his excitement after landing an impressive catch during an early morning fishing trip with friends.

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The veteran actor took to social media to post snapshots of the moment, proudly posing beside the massive fish that quickly drew attention online.

“What a morning! Unbelievable!” he wrote.

Fans were quick to react, with many noting that the catch was large enough to feed several families.

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Joining the celebration was his wife, Charlene Gonzalez, who expressed her excitement in the comments.

“My B is happy! Congratulations on your morning catch!” she wrote. “OMG! Wow! What a great morning! Yahoo!”

Aga Muhlach gets the big fish
Aga Muhlach gets the big fish Aga Muhlach IG
Aga Muhlach

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