Aga Muhlach reels in massive catch at sea

Aga Muhlach kicked off his day with a big win at sea, sharing his excitement after landing an impressive catch during an early morning fishing trip with friends.
The veteran actor took to social media to post snapshots of the moment, proudly posing beside the massive fish that quickly drew attention online.
“What a morning! Unbelievable!” he wrote.
Fans were quick to react, with many noting that the catch was large enough to feed several families.
Joining the celebration was his wife, Charlene Gonzalez, who expressed her excitement in the comments.
“My B is happy! Congratulations on your morning catch!” she wrote. “OMG! Wow! What a great morning! Yahoo!”