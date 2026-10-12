The Ulat ng Bayan national survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews from September 17 to 24.

Former Senator Grace Poe leads 15 of the 66 individuals included in the senatorial electoral probe who have a statistical chance of winning a Senate seat in the May 2028 elections, based on a Pulse Asia survey released Monday.

Vice President Sara Duterte, Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo and Senator Raffy Tulfo emerged as the top three choices in a hypothetical…

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go leads the seven potential candidates for vice president in the May 2028 national elections,…

Most of the potential winners are current or former members of Congress.

Poe tops the list with 50.2 percent voter support, placing her within the first- to second-place range. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano follows with 46.5 percent, placing him within the first- to fourth-place range.

Senators Robin Padilla and Rafael Tulfo rank next, with 45.9 percent and 44.4 percent, respectively, both within the second- to fourth-place range.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte follows with 37.2 percent, placing him within the fifth- to sixth-place range. Former Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao garnered 36.5 percent, placing him within the fifth- to seventh-place range, while Senator Loren Legarda received 33.0 percent, placing her within the sixth- to ninth-place range.

Makati City Mayor Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, with 31.7 percent, and Senate President Francis Escudero, with 30.1 percent, both fall within the seventh- to ninth-place range. Department of Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara ranks 10th with 26.3 percent.

Also included among the potential Senate winners are Ben Tulfo, with 21.5 percent, placing him within the 11th- to 12th-place range; Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid, with 19.8 percent, within the 11th- to 15th-place range; Senator Jinggoy Estrada, with 18.2 percent; television host Willie Revillame, with 17.7 percent, both within the 12th- to 18th-place range; and former AnaKalusugan Party-List Representative Michael Defensor, with 16.9 percent, within the 12th- to 20th-place range.

Meanwhile, 3.6 percent of Filipino adults remain undecided about whom to vote for as senator, while 2.8 percent say they would not vote for any of the possible candidates. Almost one percent declined to express an opinion.