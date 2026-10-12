The NTC said Monday its proposed rules would require commercial dealers to secure permits, meet product quality standards, and demonstrate sufficient financial capacity to honor repair or replacement warranties for every refurbished device sold.

Businesses selling refurbished mobile phones could face minimum capitalization requirements and mandatory one-year warranties as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) tightens regulations on the second-hand electronics trade.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is moving to regulate the sale of refurbished mobile phones and other devices, potentially…

The minimum capitalization requirement would apply to businesses seeking a Dealers Permit for Used, Reconditioned, or Refurbished Mobile Devices.

The regulator said the requirement is intended to ensure that importers and dealers have the financial capacity to stand behind their products and sell only properly refurbished and type-approved devices.

Under the proposed rules, dealers must also ensure that refurbished units are legitimately sourced, properly sanitized, fully functional, and compatible with mobile network operators in the Philippines.

The mandatory one-year repair or replacement warranty seeks to protect consumers from defective, stolen, smuggled, and improperly refurbished devices.

However, the NTC clarified that the proposed requirements would not apply to individuals buying, selling, or trading their personally owned devices, provided transactions do not involve commercial quantities.

“People can still buy or sell their own used devices in the market. The NTC is simply expanding their options,” NTC Deputy Commissioner Alvin Blanco said.

The commission stressed that the proposed regulations are not intended to eliminate the second-hand market but to establish clearer standards for commercial dealers while making refurbished devices a safer and more affordable alternative to brand-new units.

The rules would also cover properly refurbished 4G- and 5G-capable devices and laptops, giving consumers access to lower-cost electronic products.

The proposed framework also includes procedures for the proper disposal and recycling of devices that are no longer suitable for consumer use.

Following its public consultation, the NTC is now evaluating stakeholder comments to refine the regulations while balancing consumer protection with industry concerns.