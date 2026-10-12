NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Monday, 12 October, that authorities rounded up 259 individuals, including two minors, during the 2 October operations.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is preparing to deport 101 foreigners following raids on two alleged illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hubs in Siay and Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The possible involvement of government officials who allowed the operations of two raided Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in…

Nine individuals have since been charged with various offenses, including alleged financial and cybercrimes.

Investigators also found that 81 foreigners had entered the Philippines under the 14-day visa-free arrangement.

Meanwhile, 51 individuals are under the custody of the NBI and the Department of Social Welfare and Development as potential witnesses.

Matibag said investigators are also examining the possible involvement of government officials in the operations.