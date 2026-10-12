Greenfield District in Mandaluyong City is rolling out a series of holiday celebrations, weekend markets and wellness activities from October to December as Greenfield Development Corp. seeks to attract more visitors and strengthen the area’s role as a community gathering place.

Beyond the large-scale gatherings, Villar City is also cultivating a consistent weekend lifestyle experience for visitors.

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The year-end lineup includes Halloween festivities, a Christmas tree lighting, family activities, wellness events and a New Year’s Eve countdown, alongside regular food and fitness offerings.

The October program features Wheels in Motion, a push-bike race for children, on 18 October, followed by Halloween: Into the Multiverse on 25 October. The Halloween event will combine the Greenfield Weekend Market and Food Truck Fest with themed activities, entertainment, giveaways and a movie screening.

The holiday season officially begins on 6 November with the district’s annual Christmas tree lighting. A 60-foot Christmas tree featuring a traditional Filipino parol will mark Greenfield’s 65th anniversary. The celebration will include Christmas carols, a chorale performance and fireworks.

“Christmas is a special time at Greenfield District because it brings people together - whether it’s family, friends, or the wider community. Beyond wellness, it is also about creating spaces where people can simply come together, share meaningful moments, and enjoy the festive season,” said Greenfield Development Corp. President Atty. Duane A. X. Santos.

Families can return to Central Park on 19 and 20 December for A Night with Santa Gift Giving, which will feature gift-giving activities and holiday entertainment. The district will close out 2026 with a New Year’s Eve celebration on 31 December, featuring live bands, DJ music and fireworks.

Wellness remains part of the program through Celebrity Wellness Weekend from 11 to 13 December, bringing together wellness brands, activities and a bazaar. The district’s Live Well program will also continue offering free classes such as yoga, dance fitness, running, boxing and group workouts.

Meanwhile, the Greenfield Weekend Market at Central Park will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the year. The Food Truck Fest at Mayflower Parking will remain open daily, offering visitors additional dining options.

Greenfield said the mix of seasonal events and regular activities reflects its aim to create spaces where residents and visitors can enjoy recreation, wellness and community experiences throughout the year.