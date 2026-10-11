The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified intelligence monitoring and coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies following reports of illegal drug shipments seized in Laos and Thailand that were allegedly bound for the Philippines.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Sunday, 11 October 2026, that authorities are investigating the seizure of 521 kilograms of suspected shabu from a private jet in Laos, along with a separate shipment intercepted in Thailand.

Nartatez said police are tracking emerging smuggling methods to prevent international drug syndicates from using the Philippines as a destination or transit point for illegal narcotics.