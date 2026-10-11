Marinduque joins $5.3-M conservation project for island ecosystems

Representatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), local government units and other stakeholders gathered at the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Marinduque on 6 October for the project's inception workshop.

The province joins Camiguin and Panaon Island in Southern Leyte under the Integrated Management of Small Island Landscapes and Seascapes (ISLA) Project, supported by a grant from the Global Environment Facility.

BOAC, Marinduque — Marinduque has been selected as one of three priority island sites for a $5.3-million environmental conservation project aimed at protecting ecosystems, strengthening climate resilience and improving water security.

BOAC, Marinduque — Marinduque is seeking a dedicated landing craft transport that can carry ambulances, patients, medical teams and…

The project is currently in its preparatory phase, during which participating agencies will conduct baseline studies, identify priority conservation areas and develop environmental and social safeguards.

Preparatory activities will also include determining co-financing requirements and establishing arrangements for community participation.

Marinduque's inclusion comes amid concerns over declining forest cover and the province's vulnerability to water shortages.

According to information presented in the government report, only about 23 percent of Marinduque's approximately 95,000-hectare land area remains forested.

These remaining forests serve as important groundwater recharge areas, making their protection critical to water availability for communities and agricultural activities.

The province also faces climate-related threats, including severe El Niño conditions that can reduce water supplies and affect farming. Long-standing environmental concerns linked to the Marcopper mining disaster add to the challenges facing the island province.

Through the ISLA Project, participating agencies aim to promote coordinated management of terrestrial and marine ecosystems while improving climate resilience and protecting critical natural resources.

Full project implementation is targeted for 2028, following the completion of planning, baseline assessments, safeguards and stakeholder consultations.

The $5.3-million grant covers all three selected island sites and should not be interpreted as funding allocated exclusively to Marinduque.

The DENR has yet to specify Marinduque's individual funding allocation, the municipalities and ecosystems to be prioritized, or whether project activities will directly cover areas affected by the Marcopper disaster.

These details are expected to help determine how the initiative will address the province's conservation and water-security needs.