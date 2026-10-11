Chua dares Sara camp to seek dismissal of impeachment case
House impeachment prosecutor Rep. Joel Chua challenged Vice President Sara Duterte's defense lawyers to file a demurrer to evidence before the Senate impeachment court if they believe the prosecution's case is weak.
“If they truly believe our evidence is weak, then challenge it before the impeachment court. File a demurrer to evidence and let the court decide,” Chua said.
The challenge comes as prosecutors prepare to conclude three months of presenting evidence against Duterte, who faces impeachment allegations involving grave threats, misuse of confidential funds and unexplained wealth.
The prosecution's final witness, forensic expert Alexander Cabrera, is scheduled for cross-examination on Monday, 12 October 2026, over his claim that Duterte accumulated ₱817.87 million in undeclared wealth.
However, it remains unclear whether a demurrer to evidence, a legal remedy seeking dismissal due to insufficient prosecution evidence, is available under the Senate's impeachment rules.