Eight nations slam US sanctions on ICC

In a joint statement dated 9 October, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their support for the court’s independence, impartiality and integrity.

Eight countries have condemned the United States’ move to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), warning that the measures could significantly disrupt the tribunal’s work and affect its personnel and their families.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ordered prosecutors to remove one alleged killing from the charges against former Philippine…

“As committed supporters of the ICC we regret and strongly disagree with the announcement of sanctions to be imposed upon the Court by the United States,” the ministers said in a statement.

The statement came after Washington imposed sanctions on the ICC as an institution, a move the court said was aimed at obstructing justice and disrupting its operations. The sanctions followed earlier US measures against 13 ICC judges and prosecutors, according to the tribunal.

The eight countries said they welcomed the ICC’s preparations to ensure it could continue operating despite the measures, pledging to help the court fulfill its mandate under the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the tribunal.

“Nevertheless, if put into effect, these sanctions will have a significant impact on the Court’s work, its dedicated staff and their families,” the ministers said.

They added that ICC personnel work to bring those accused of the most serious international crimes to justice and support their victims.

The ministers also committed to engaging in “constructive and inclusive dialogue” with countries that are not parties to the Rome Statute ahead of the Assembly of States Parties in December 2026.

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute and has rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction over US nationals. Washington has argued that the court cannot exercise authority over Americans without US consent.

The ICC, however, has maintained that it will continue carrying out its mandate independently and impartially, based on the law and evidence. The tribunal investigates and prosecutes genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression under conditions set by the Rome Statute.###