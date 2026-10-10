Baguio school rolls out intervention program for suspended students

Social Welfare Officer I Ruth Bioyo led a Parent Effectiveness Session for the parents of the affected students, while the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children in Pinget initiated information, education, and communication sessions on anti-smoking and anti-vaping in coordination with the City Health Services Office's Smoke-Free Task Force.

In coordination with the Baguio City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), headed by Liza D. Bulayungan, and the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children in Pinget, led by Punong Barangay Pablo S. Pawi Jr., the school counselor associate conducted an initial life skills session on decision-making for eight learners serving school suspensions.

BAGUIO CITY — Pinget National High School (PNHS) has adopted a whole-of-community approach to support its intervention program for students involved in serious school violations.

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The activities mark the start of a comprehensive intervention program for the students. Under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, children covered by the law and referred to the CSWDO or the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children are required to undergo appropriate intervention programs in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team and local stakeholders.

The school administration expressed its gratitude to the Special Parents-Teachers Association, Kaagapay Task Force, Baguio City Police Office Station 2, La Trinidad Municipal Police Station, adjacent barangays, and criminology interns for their continued collaboration in maintaining student safety.

Recently, the school administration confirmed that it is managing a bullying case involving learners, which includes alleged physical assault and unauthorized video recording. The school emphasized that the case is being handled strictly in accordance with Department of Education (DepEd) child protection, anti-bullying, and case-management policies.

Immediate steps were taken upon receipt of the report, including referring the victim for psychological first aid and medical assessment, arranging temporary modular learning, and conducting reflection activities for the learners involved.

The School Child Protection Committee convened a parent-teacher conference and coordinated with the La Trinidad Municipal Police Station and the Schools Division Office while a fact-finding investigation remained underway to establish the relevant facts.

To safeguard learners' privacy and welfare, the school urged the public to refrain from recording, sharing, or circulating videos or images related to the incident, noting that unauthorized dissemination may violate data privacy and child protection laws.

The school reassured the community that the matter is being addressed with fairness, confidentiality, and full adherence to due process.