Singlife Philippines and Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) have partnered to connect digital insurance protection with hospital services, aiming to make healthcare more accessible and convenient for policyholders.

The two organizations signed a memorandum of agreement to develop an integrated healthcare approach centered on prevention and protection. The partnership is expected to streamline the patient journey and improve access to hospital services, although specific benefits and implementation details have yet to be announced.

Singlife Philippines chief executive Allen Reyes said the collaboration aims to make healthcare access easier for insured Filipinos by reducing delays and improving the hospital experience.

“We are committed to turning insurance from a backup plan for tomorrow into guaranteed world-class care today,” Reyes said.

“This partnership is about making healthcare feel effortless for our policyholders. By removing long queues and unnecessary delays, we ensure that when a Filipino covered by Singlife walks into Cardinal Santos Medical Center, they get the priority access and quality care they deserve,” he added.

The partnership combines Singlife’s digital-first insurance services with CSMC’s medical capabilities. Singlife said its approach focuses on expanding the value of insurance beyond financial protection through partnerships designed to improve policyholder experiences.

CSMC, which has operated for more than 50 years, provides specialized medical services and has invested in healthcare technology, including robotic-assisted surgical systems and facilities for advanced medical research.

Cardinal Santos president and chief executive Raul Pagdanganan said the agreement would help connect the hospital’s medical capabilities with the changing financial needs of patients.

“Cardinal Santos has always stayed at the forefront of medical advancement to better serve our patients. Partnering with Singlife Philippines allows us to bridge the gap between our clinical innovations and the evolving financial needs of the modern Filipino,” Pagdanganan said.

“It is a partnership rooted in a shared goal: to ensure that quality healthcare is never a burden, but a reliable and accessible service for all,” he added.

The companies said they would explore opportunities to coordinate services across the patient journey, addressing healthcare experiences that can be fragmented and time-consuming. Further details on the partnership’s coverage and services are expected to follow.