PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said BRP Cabra was deployed Thursday to evacuate a serviceman aboard BRP Sierra Madre who required urgent medical attention.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) used a water cannon and repeatedly obstructed a Philippine vessel evacuating a sick Navy serviceman from Ayungin Shoal, delaying the humanitarian operation for nearly 10 hours, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported Friday, 9 October.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday facilitated the emergency medical evacuation of a personnel member aboard BRP Sierra Madre…

At around 7:30 a.m., as BRP Cabra approached within nine nautical miles north of Ayungin Shoal, CCG vessel 5306 activated its water cannon while shadowing the Philippine ship.

The Chinese vessel reportedly moved as close as 400 yards while continuing its aggressive maneuvers.

Although BRP Cabra was not directly hit, its crew moved away to avoid endangering the vessel and personnel.

Tarriela said Chinese authorities had been informed that the operation involved a medical emergency but continued blocking the Philippine vessel's approach.

The PCG initially proposed a rendezvous point 2.5 nautical miles northeast of BRP Sierra Madre, but the Chinese vessel reportedly refused the arrangement.

BRP Cabra was subsequently held about 13 nautical miles north of the shoal for several hours.

At 12:52 p.m., the Chinese vessel insisted on a different meeting point farther from BRP Sierra Madre.

Prioritizing the patient's condition, the PCG adjusted its evacuation plan.

At 1:46 p.m., BRP Cabra deployed a rigid-hull inflatable boat carrying Coast Guard medical and security personnel.

A Chinese inflatable boat immediately followed and shadowed the Philippine team throughout its 9.2-nautical-mile journey to the rendezvous point.

Personnel aboard BRP Sierra Madre also launched two rubber boats, one carrying the patient.

The patient and a companion were transferred safely to the PCG boat at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Chinese vessels continued shadowing the evacuation team during its return to BRP Cabra, which it reached shortly before 5 p.m.

A Coast Guard medical officer immediately examined the patient, monitored his vital signs and administered intravenous fluids.

The PCG said the serviceman was stable and being transported to a suitable port for further treatment.

Authorities also monitored three Chinese Coast Guard vessels, a Chinese maritime militia vessel and a People's Liberation Army Navy warship during the operation.

PCG Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan condemned the interference and called on Chinese authorities to respect humanitarian operations.

"When a life is at stake, there should be no water cannon, no obstruction, and no delay. Saving a sick or injured person at sea is a basic obligation that every coast guard in the world is expected to uphold,” Gavan said.

Tarriela also denounced the incident, accusing China of prioritizing its territorial claims over the welfare of Filipino personnel.

The PCG maintained that the evacuation, which would ordinarily take only a few hours, was prolonged by the water cannon incident, continued shadowing and disagreements over the transfer location.