AFP special spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad said the Western Command was closely monitoring and facilitating the evacuation.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday facilitated the emergency medical evacuation of a personnel member aboard BRP Sierra Madre who required immediate treatment due to a prior medical condition.

“The personnel has received initial medical management and remains under observation while arrangements for his emergency evacuation are being facilitated,” the AFP said.

The military said it was coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard and other concerned agencies to ensure the patient’s safe and timely transfer to an appropriate medical facility.

“The AFP remains focused on the health, safety, and welfare of its personnel. Every necessary measure is being taken to ensure that the patient receives the medical attention and care he needs at the soonest possible time,” Trinidad said.

The AFP did not immediately provide further details on the patient’s condition.