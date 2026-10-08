Platforms would also be required to adopt “safety by design” measures and maintain a Philippine-based legal representative who could respond to government requests related to active investigations.

Lapuz said the measure seeks a “whole-of-nation” approach by defining the responsibilities of government agencies, private companies, schools, communities and other sectors in protecting children.

The proposal comes amid concerns over online grooming and the use of digital platforms to expose minors to harmful content or influence them to participate in violent acts.

Lapuz said law enforcement agencies continue to pursue online child groomers but declined to disclose operational details.

She added that authorities have monitored cases in which individuals announced plans before carrying out potentially violent acts, allowing law enforcement to intervene.

“We have been successful in preventing potential problems and incidents,” Lapuz said.

The DOJ is also consolidating reports from government agencies to better assess online threats to children and identify preventive measures.

Lapuz warned that schools could also face accountability if they fail to comply with responsibilities imposed under the proposed law.

She stressed that protecting children would not rest solely with government but would require coordinated action from technology companies, schools, communities and the private sector.