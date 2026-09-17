The agency singled out Meta for allegedly falling short on youth safety, as concerns over the social media giant have also prompted House leaders to defer deliberations on the DICT’s budget.

“Unlike other technology platforms that have demonstrated meaningful cooperation with authorities and concrete progress in safeguarding users, Meta continues to fall short of its responsibility and commitment to youth safety,” the DICT said in a statement.

“With the enormous scale and reach of its services comes a corresponding obligation to implement effective, measurable safeguards, remove harmful content promptly, and cooperate fully and transparently with Philippine authorities. Accountability cannot be optional.”

The DICT said it understands and supports the position of the House of Representatives leadership to defer its budget pending the resolution of what it described as “serious and long-standing concerns involving Meta.”

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda also submitted to the House’s exercise of its oversight function as lawmakers raised concerns over Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials (CSAEM).

“The issues raised, particularly Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials (CSAEM), are grave threats that demand decisive action and full accountability,” the DICT said.

The agency said the problem extends to other persistent online harms, including illegal gambling, cyberbullying, social media addiction, depression and related mental health risks affecting Filipino children and young people.

The DICT said the scale of major technology platforms comes with a greater responsibility to safeguard their users, putting the industry on notice that companies operating in the Philippines will be expected to meet stricter standards on online safety.

“The safety and welfare of Filipino children must remain paramount. Technology companies that operate in the Philippines must be held to the highest standards of responsibility. Persistent failure to address these risks erodes public trust and cannot be tolerated,” the DICT said.

The agency said it would continue working with Congress, law enforcement agencies, child protection advocates, and technology partners to strengthen child online protection measures.

“The protection of children is non-negotiable. All stakeholders, especially the largest platforms, must be held fully accountable,” the DICT said.