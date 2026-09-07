DepEd said the number of struggling readers fell from 6.7 million to 2.2 million during School Year 2025-2026, while learners reaching grade-level reading readiness rose from 3.3 million to 5.8 million.

Angara asked for P15.98 billion to sustain ARAL, including honoraria for teachers handling additional workloads, training and compensation for tutors, learning materials, a summer learning program, remediation consultations and program management.

DepEd is also seeking P50 million for its Bayang Bumabasa reading initiative.

The funding appeal comes as the proposed DepEd budget itself would decline from the P1.015 trillion appropriated for the agency in 2026.

Angara said the proposed budget protects core operations but leaves major gaps in learning recovery, personnel and school safety.

Beyond ARAL, DepEd is seeking P49.16 billion to hire 14,274 teachers and about 59,000 non-teaching personnel and provide teacher benefits, training, laptops and other support.

It is asking for another P37.75 billion for 1,500 additional classrooms, school repairs and rehabilitation, learning materials and disaster preparedness.

Of that amount, P8.68 billion would be devoted to school safety and security, including P5.05 billion for security guards, P2.31 billion for metal detectors and walkthrough scanners, and P1.5 billion for perimeter fences.

DepEd is also seeking P40.33 billion to expand school feeding, learner assistance and subsidies, health and mental health services, guidance programs and sports development.

Another P983.8 million is being requested for learners with special needs, those in Madrasah schools and indigenous communities, and students in hard-to-reach areas.

Some learning recovery programs, however, remain funded in the proposed NEP. DepEd has P10.81 billion earmarked for learning recovery under the Project for Learning Upgrade Support and Decentralization (PLUS-D), along with P6.4 billion for textbooks and instructional materials and P2.63 billion for inclusive education.

For learner welfare, the proposed budget includes P11.43 billion for the School-Based Feeding Program, covering 3.69 million learners, and P38.12 billion for private education vouchers and subsidies benefiting 2.32 million students.

DepEd also has P801.5 million in the proposed budget for 1,800 School Counselor Associates and 221 Schools Division Office counselors.

Angara said the 2027 proposal builds on reforms pursued over the past four years, but urged lawmakers to restore funding for programs that were not accommodated in the NEP.

“Our FY 2027 budget proposal builds on the reforms we have already started and focuses on key investments needed to further improve the quality, accessibility, and efficiency of basic education for every Filipino learner,” he said.