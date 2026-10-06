With the affected road still inaccessible on Monday, 5 October, personnel of Coast Guard Sub-Station Mabini assisted students and their parents traveling to San Teodoro Elementary School.

The group left Sitio Guitisan aboard a boat at around 6 a.m. and safely reached the school, allowing the students to attend their classes despite the blocked road.

The Coast Guard said the transportation assistance was arranged to provide residents with a safer alternative while access through the landslide-hit area remained disrupted.

The vessel used in the operation was MBCA EZEYANNA, owned by Christian Manalo, who coordinated with the Coast Guard in transporting the students and parents.

The Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog said it continues to coordinate with local authorities and affected communities in providing emergency assistance in areas facing hazardous conditions.